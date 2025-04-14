Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,768,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WSM opened at $147.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,666.52. This represents a 43.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,720 shares of company stock worth $21,828,609. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

