Bank of Montreal Can Sells 303,144 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 721,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $49,188,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

