iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after buying an additional 253,634 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,239,000 after buying an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $172.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.