Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,663 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Assurant were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $189.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.