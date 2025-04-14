FIL Ltd Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

