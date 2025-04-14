Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $2,947,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $345.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $373.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

