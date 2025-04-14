Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,891 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after buying an additional 792,829 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,363,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 138,994 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 800,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE SNN opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

