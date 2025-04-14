Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,873 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

TMUS opened at $258.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.51. The company has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

