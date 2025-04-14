Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 75,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 8,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $41.03 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.