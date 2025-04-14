21,314 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,381,000 after acquiring an additional 210,096 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

CALF stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

