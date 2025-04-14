XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 21.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in XPO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.16.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

