Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Tidemark LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

