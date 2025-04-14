Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $5.37 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $88.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. The trade was a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,883.88. This trade represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.