Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 246.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 121,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,295,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 289,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $111.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

