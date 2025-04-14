SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,335,000 after buying an additional 688,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 297,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $92.39 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

