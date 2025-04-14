Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 399,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 854,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

