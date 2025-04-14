Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,421,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,310,000 after acquiring an additional 821,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $150.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

