Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,175,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $188.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.