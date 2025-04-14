Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $56.91 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

