Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,713 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $60.63 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

