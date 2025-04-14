Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 20,890 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $7,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 5.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,680.11. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE S opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

