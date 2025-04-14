Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $97.71 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

