Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

