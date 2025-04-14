BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 569 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $11,442.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 309,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,130.77. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.93.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

