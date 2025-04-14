Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 429 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $25.97 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

