Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 287,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $143,228.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,279,229.87. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on APGE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.