Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $520.14 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.63 and its 200-day moving average is $601.70. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

