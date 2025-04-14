Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $396.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

