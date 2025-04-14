Optimize Financial Inc Takes $152,000 Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in NextDecade by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NEXT stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

