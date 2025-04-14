Optimize Financial Inc Invests $157,000 in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after buying an additional 8,249,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,283,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2,865.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 964,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 932,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

