Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
