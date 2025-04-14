Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,650,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after buying an additional 253,679 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Shares of FRPT opened at $80.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

