Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Spotify Technology stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $543.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $267.76 and a 12 month high of $652.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.80 and its 200 day moving average is $493.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1,001.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

