Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Endava stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endava alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $17.93 on Monday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Endava by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Endava

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.