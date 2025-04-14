Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

AppLovin Stock Down 5.3 %

APP opened at $249.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,639,000 after buying an additional 1,222,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. FBN Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

