Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $31,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $55.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

