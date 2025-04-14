Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 251,105 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.88 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

