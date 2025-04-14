Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 19,817 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $30,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $464.63 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

