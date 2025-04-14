Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $25.11 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $276.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.82.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

