Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,163 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $23,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cintas by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $196,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 340.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,312,000 after acquiring an additional 841,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $206.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.23. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $162.16 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.