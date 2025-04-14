Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 18,200 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,897,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after buying an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.