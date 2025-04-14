Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

