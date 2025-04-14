Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth $311,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bruker by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

