Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SU opened at $33.48 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,019,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,892,526,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,289,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,308,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,631,000 after buying an additional 209,447 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,098,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,847,000 after buying an additional 552,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,981,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,809,000 after buying an additional 445,613 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

