Cerity Partners LLC Buys 53,229 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

