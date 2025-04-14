Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $23.47 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

