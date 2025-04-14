Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 10,299 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Little Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

