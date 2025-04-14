Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

HLI stock opened at $151.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.84. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.24.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

