Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after buying an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,235.66 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $555.71 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,321.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,271.77.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 77 shares of company stock worth $101,373 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

