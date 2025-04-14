Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

